Black Cube doubles office space in Tel Aviv

Israeli private intelligence agency Black Cube will double the office space it is leasing in Tel Aviv. "Globes" has learned that the company has leased the 19th floor in Tel Aviv’s Discount Tower, in addition to the 26th floor, where it already has its offices.

Black Cube, which currently has about 200 employees, was founded by former officers in the Israeli Intelligence Service in 2010 - Avi Yanus and Dan Zorella - and specialized in business intelligence worldwide On its website the company describes itself as offering, "Specialized intelligence services for litigation, arbitration and high-profile white-collar cases." Among other things, investigations and allegations have been published about the company's involvement in various political campaigns, the most recent of which, it is alleged, was conducted in Slovenia.

The company operates from Discount Tower on Yehuda Halevi Street in Tel Aviv, where it currently rents a 1,000-square-meter floor, and has branches in London and Madrid. The company recently leased the 19th floor in the tower, to expand its operations and hire about 40 new employees, whom the company is currently recruiting. T

Black Cube will pay NIS 2 million per year to lease the 19th floor, which is about NIS 167 per square meter per month, for 5 years.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 19, 2026.

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