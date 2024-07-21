Bladeranger drones clean German station roofs

Bladeranger (TASE: BLRN), which provides services and solutions for the solar energy market, has successfully completed a proof of concept (PoC) project with the German Railway Infrastructures Company (DB InfraGO AG), which is wholly owned by national railway company Deutsche Bahn.

As part of the project, payload solutions for drones designed to clean solar panels in complex areas - a solution developed by Solar Drone, which was recently merged into the company, proved both applicable and effective in cleaning the glass roofs of railway stations throughout Germany. Bladeranger won a prestigious competition organized by Mindbox - the innovation division of the German railway corporation Deutsche Bahan (DB), and proved its added value over rival companies in a project that lasted 100 days. Germany's national railway company could become, if and when the cooperation becomes commercial, a very significant customer for Bladeranger.

"Cleaning the roofs of stations and other DB properties presents our partner with great challenges," the German national railway company explains the challenge it faces that led to it choosing BladeRanger's solution. "Difficult access to surfaces, the accompanying safety risk for industrial climbers, ensuring uninterrupted train services, the changing weather conditions and the various types of dirt that accumulates from stubborn fine dust, abrasive breaking, bird droppings and scale deposits, make cleaning at high altitudes especially challenging," explains DB.

DB added that as part of the technological innovation program 'Future Operation and Maintenance 2024,' the company has examined the Solar Drone cleaning solution in various tests in Stuttgart and Karlsruhe. "The focus of the 100-day program was on conducting test flights at DB facilities to identify and analyze the degree of dirt and to begin the cleaning process with the drone. Solar Drone's software has been adapted and trained to the requirements of DB’s railway stations.

"The company’s innovative approach to cleaning glass roofs at railway stations by leveraging its expertise in cleaning solar panels has been proven by its concept and its efficiency," DB’s management told Bladeranger’s management. "We are very satisfied with the results and the cooperation during the proof of concept (PoC) procedure. The experts from the company’s team were valuable, and we are excited by the potential of this technology to improve maintenance and operations of our railway network."

Following the successful proof of concept, DB said that both parties will discuss continued cooperation to apply Solar Drone’s solutions in projects to maintain railways stations in Germany.

Bladeranger recently completed a major strategic move by merging into it the Solar Drone company, which has developed a specially designed payload for drones which is for cleaning solar panels in complex locations. The company, which was founded in 2021, is considered a pioneer and world leader in the development of systems based on advanced technology including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) that significantly increases the efficiency of solar facilities, optimizes the operation of assets, saves manpower and thus cuts costs and increases rates of profitability. After completing the merger, Bladeranger held a public offering, in which it raised NIS 6.4 million.

Bladeranger CEO Oded Fruchtman said, "Completing the proof of concept with the German national railway company creates major business potential for us in a new market. We have received excellent feedback on the success of the project, which opens up new possibilities for us in this field, in other countries outside of Germany."

