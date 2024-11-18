Bladeranger signs solar panel drone cleaning deal with Electra

Bladeranger (TASE: BLRN), which develops cleaning technologies based on drones, and software and hardware-based solutions for monitoring and analyzing solar energy fields, reports that Propellor Drones has concluded a framework agreement with Electra (TASE: ELTR). As part of the new service agreement, the first of its kind, Propellor Drones will use Bladeranger’s unique cleaning technology to clean the Electra's solar energy fields.

Bladeranger estimates that revenue from the framework agreement will amount to about NIS 1 million and might expand significantly according to the number of solar energy fields that will be added to the agreement. The current agreement relates to providing services for solar energy fields, which produce 30 megawatts out of Electra’s portfolio, which is estimated at hundreds of megawatts.

Bladeranger has an exclusive distribution and cooperation agreement with Propellor Drones in Israel, for marketing and deploying as a unique cleaning payload designed for use in assisting commercial drones, as part of Bladeranger’s right to 30% of propellor Drones’ revenue from deploying the cleaning system.

Bladeranger chairman Hagay Climor said," The agreement comes after a significant period of field trials and joint work by the two companies. The cooperation with Propellor Drones has proven itself and creates important business opportunities with leading organizations in Israel for producing and maintaining solar energy. The latest agreement has significantly broad potential for additional fields and has strategic importance for realizing growth potential as part of the agreement between the two companies. In addition, the agreement allows each of the companies to bring its strengths to the customer - Bladeranger’s technologies and Propellor Drones from the commercial, marketing and operational point of view.

Propellor Drones CEO Itamar Kohali added, "The strategic cooperation between Propellor Drones and Bladeranger continues to move forward at the expected rate, to yield results and create value. I welcome the signing of the service agreement with Electra, which is one of many that we are currently promoting and we see this as another significant stage in the revolution that Propeller Drones is leading in the drone services industry in general and in the solar energy industry in particular, through the integration of autonomous aircraft with advanced technological capabilities, which brings great efficiency, major savings in resources and real economic value for our customers."

Kohali continued, "At the same time as providing services, Propellor Drones and Bladeranger are examining other countries for joint work and continuing to constantly strive to upgrade respective operational and technological capabilities, so as to enable continual improvement in the quality and rate of providing panel cleaning services using drones, thus laying the necessary infrastructure for ongoing significant expansion of the activity."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 18, 2024.

