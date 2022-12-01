Bubble and Tiktak ridesharing to halt operations

Israel's Ministry of Transport has announced that the ridesharing services in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem - Bubble and TikTak - are closing down at the end of December. The ridesharing trials will continue through the Quicker service in Emek Hefer and TikTak in Haifa.

The Ministry of Transport wrote, "The Ministry has accepted the request of Dan and Egged, the operators of the ridesharing services Bubble in Tel Aviv and TikTak in Jerusalem respectively, not to extend the trial service under the current subsidy terms. The Ministry will allocate the resources made free for the benefit of expanding scheduled public transport. Passengers who have a balance of journeys on the aforementioned services will have their credit cards reimbursed."

Dan bus company and smart ridesharing platform Via began operating Bubble with a fleet of 100 minibuses in April 2019 backed by heavy subsidies from the Ministries of Transport and Finance. Rides could be ordered using an app with Via's algorithm adapting timetables and routes according to demand so that the most convenient route for passengers was created. TikTak was launched several months earlier in Jerusalem as a partnership between Egged and Via with similar levels of government subsidy.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 1, 2022.

