Cathay Pacific suspends Tel Aviv - Hong Kong flights

Cathay Pacific has suspended flights between Tel Aviv and Hong Kong between February 24 and March 31. The Hong Kong airline had already reduced the frequency of flights between Tel Aviv and Hong Kong after the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The suspension of all flights was expected after earlier this week Israel's Ministry of Health banned all Chinese, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thai nationals from entering the country. All Israelis returning home from those countries are required to quarantine themselves for two weeks.

Cathay Pacific said that it would help all customers who had already booked flights to find alternatives. The carrier said, "Cathay Pacific believes in the Israel - Hong Kong air route and its contribution to the importance of relations between Israel and Hong Kong and will be happy to resume flying to Israel when travel restrictions are lifted."

El Al has already suspended its flights between Tel Aviv and Hong Kong until March 31.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 19, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020