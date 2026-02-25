Cato Networks expands office space in Tel Aviv

Israeli cybersecurity company Cato Networks is enlarging its office space in central Tel Aviv to 23,400 square meters. The company announced that it is leasing an extra 6,400 square meters.

Cato Networks currently leases six floors in the Landmark Towers in Sarona and it is now leasing the new space in the Farmers Building in Kaplan Street, a preserved building, which belongs to Ronen Ashkenazi Equity. The office space is being vacated by freelancer platform Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), which is moving to the Wix campus in Glilot.

The Farmers Building itself has seven floors of offices and an open rooftop area for events. Located near the junction with Ibn Gbirol Street and Habima Square, it is a short distance from the company's existing offices. The contract was signed for 13 years, with occupation from mid-2027.

Cato Networks said, "The expansion reflects the growth momentum the company has undergone in recent years, especially due to the acceleration in the AI security market."

Cato sees the offices accommodating over 500 employees, who will be added to the company’s existing 1,700 employees, about half of whom are in Israel. The company declined to say how much they will pay for the new lease, but market sources estimate it is about NIS 180 per square meter with finishing, or about NIS 13 million per year.

Yesterday Cato Networks announced that it had passed $350 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 25, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.