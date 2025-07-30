Check Point beats analysts on Q2 profit and revenue

Israeli cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) has beaten the analysts' forecasts on revenue and profit for the second quarter of 2025. The company reported today that revenue was $665 million, up 6% from the corresponding quarter of 2024. The analysts' revenue consensus was $662 million. Earnings per share was $2.37 in the second quarter, slightly higher than the analysts' forecast of $2.36.

Check Point CEO Nadav Zafrir, who succeeded Gil Shwed in December 2024, said today that the company had provided good results for the past quarter. Looking ahead he said, The third quarter is shaping up well with strong July indicators. We have a healthy pipeline heading into the second half of the year underscoring our full-year outlook." The results in the second quarter were influenced, he said by growth in emerging technologies like email security, enterprise risk management and SASE (secure cloud services).

In May, Check Point acquired Israeli company Veriti Cybersecurity for $100 million, which was founded by former Check Point employees Adi Ikan and Oren Koren. Veriti's platform identifies security gaps that arise from communication problems. Together with the acquisition of Cyberint, another Israeli company, which was acquired by Check Point last year for $200 million, the company's cash eroded to $2.9 billion at the end of June 2025 compared with $3.1 billion at the end of June 2024. The erosion resulted from the consolidation of the acquired companies into the company's balance sheet.

Check Point shares have risen by about 18% since the beginning of 2025, with its market cap nearly $24 billion, maintaining its position as Israel's most valuable company on Wall Street. Check Point's cash flow from operating activities was about $262 million in the second quarter, including $50 million in benefit from currency hedging transactions.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 30, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.