Covid infections back on the rise in Israel

After many months of respite Covid infections are back on the rise in Israel. The Ministry of Health reports that 136 people tested positive yesterday compared with an average of 74 at the start of September.

However, this number is likely the tip of the iceberg with many people with Covid-like symptoms not testing themselves or testing positive and not reporting it to the medical authorities. A more accurate indication that a new wave of the virus is sweeping Israel is that there were 26 serious cases of Covid in Israeli hospitals at the beginning of August and 42, as of last Sunday. The Ministry of Health has ordered hospitals to administer PCR tests to all patients to monitor whether Covid morbidity is being under reported.

People testing positive for Covid are under no legal obligation to remain in isolation but the Ministry of Health recommends that they do so. People at high risk if contracting Covid are recommended to wear a mask in public.

There is no evidence to suggest the existence of new variants that are more dangerous than existing ones including the emerging Pirola variant, which was first identified in Israel and Denmark. Infection with the previous variant in the Omicron family XBB.1.5, seems to provide effective immunity against Pirola. Current vaccinations against Covid that are available include protection against XBB.1.5.

