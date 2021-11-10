Cypriot Police: Teddy Sagi not among assassination targets

The investigation by Cypriot police into the attempted assassination of Israeli businesspeople last month has revealed that Teddy Sagi, the only businessman named in the affair, and who denied any involvement, is not among those names. Police in Nicosia have reported that it holds five names of businesspeople who were the target of the terrorists, although only initials of the names have been published.

On Sunday, the authorities in the country, reported that six members of Hezbollah and Shi'ite organizations were being charged with the intention of assassinating the Israeli businesspeople. They are suspected of planning a terror attack against five Israeli businesspeople in Cyprus, on behalf of Iran.

All six are Shi'ite Muslims with the group apparently headed by Orkan Asadov, a 38 year-old Azari citizen, who was arrested in the parking lot of a swimming pool in Nicosia with a gun in his hand. Asadov travelled to Cyprus last April and allegedly received $40,000 from a man called Mohammed, in order to threaten or kill Israeli businesspeople.

The investigation found that he was allegedly using five names and had four Russian passports and various driving licenses. On his mobile phone was an image of the world with a Kalashnikov rifle above it - the insignia of the military wing of Hezbollah. Asadov was working with a 27 year-old Pakistani who was arrested in Paphos and the two men were recruited along with the rest of the group in 2018. Others arrested are three Pakistani Shi'ites living in Iran with Cypriot-Lebanese citizenship. The trial will begin on December 6.

