Canada's MDA Space to buy Israeli satcom co SatixFy

Canadian company MDA Space (TSX: MDA) has announced it is acquiring Israeli satellite communications technology developer SatixFy Communications at a company valuation of $193 million. The price per SatixFy share in the deal is $2.10, a 75% premium on the company's price on Nasdaq at close of trading yesterday and 52% of the average share price over the past month. On Nasdaq today, SatixFy's share price is currently up 65.5%.

The deal is in cash and the buyer will also take on SatixFy's debt of $76 million, so that overall the acquisition is costing $269 million, although in the past the company's market cap was far higher.

The companies say that the deal will close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and approvals by shareholders. SatixFy says that shareholders in 57% of its shares have already agreed to the deal. The agreement includes a 45-day go-shop period, during which time SatixFy is permitted to actively solicit, evaluate and enter into negotiations with third parties that express an interest in acquiring the company.

SatixFy develops chips and technology for satellite communications and has been managed since 2023 by CEO Nir Barkan. The company was founded in 2012 by the late Yoel Gat and Yoel Leibovitch. In 2022, SatixFy listed on Nasdaq following a SPACE merger at a company valuation of $365 million. As in most SPAC mergers, the share price fell sharply and at close of trading yesterday the market cap was $102 million.

MDA Space has been a major business partner of SatixFy with contracts worth tens of millions of dollars. MDA provides technological solutions for the space industry and has previously acquired a subsidiary of SatixFy for $40 million.

SatixFy has not yet published its full-year 2024 financial results. In the first three quarters of 2024, the company reported revenue of $8.5 million, down from $8.9 million in the corresponding period of 2023, due to a fall in revenue for development and services, which was offset by a jump in product sales. Net loss narrowed 42.5% in the first nine months of 2024 to $34.5 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 1, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.