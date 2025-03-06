Dynatrace acquires Israeli software co Metis

US AI-powered observability platform Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced it has acquired Israeli AI database observability provider Metis. Tel Aviv-based Metis has developed a solution that enables software developers to own, troubleshoot, remediate, and control cloud-native databases and prevent related production issues. No financial details were disclosed but sources say the acquisition was for several tens of millions of dollars.

Dynatrace says the acquisition will extend its database observability offering with expert-level recommendations, automatic remediation, and complement its AI engine.

Dynatrace SVP observability Florian Ortner said, "Databases are a critical dependency for the applications that run our businesses and economy. The proliferation of data and complexity that we see today is putting increasing strain upon scarce development teams with expert-level knowledge of database performance and optimization. The Metis AI-database observability solution is purpose-built for developers. It is powered by AI and built for automatic remediation use cases. It perfectly complements Dynatrace, and we’re delighted to integrate the Metis team, as they deepen our technical knowledge and expertise in this area."

Metis, which was founded in 2021 by CEO Roee Kriger and CTO Itay Braun, has 10 employees. The company has raised $5 million from UpWest and Spider Capital, as well as additional private investors, including Operator Partners and Alex Sirota.

Kriger, who has joined Dynatrace as part of the acquisition, said, "Our goal has always been to streamline database management for developers. When we integrate our AI-powered capabilities into Dynatrace, we anticipate providing unparalleled insights and enhanced automated solutions for various database issues. This will empower developers to prioritize innovation and application development rather than database troubleshooting."

