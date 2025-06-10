easyJet extends Israel flight suspension until August

UK low-cost carrier easyJet announced that it will not be resuming flights to Israel until August 1. The airline had previously said that it would resume flights to Tel Aviv on July 1.

The airline said, "easyJet is extending the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv until July 31 (inclusive). All passengers who have booked flights for July are being notified of their options, including a refund or re-routing. We continue to closely monitor the security situation in Israel."

A blow to Israeli travelers

At the end of May, Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair also said that it is canceling all flights to and from Israel until the end of July. The absence of these popular low-cost airlines in Israel pushes up fares and wipes off the map many destinations as options for Israeli travelers. easyJet is the only airline flying from Tel Aviv to Basel and Geneva, for example, while Ryanair is the only airline providing direct services to Bologna, Turin and Naples.

easyJet announced in January that it would resume Israel operations in June, having suspended flights since April 2024, after the first Iranian drone attack. Initially flights were suspended until the end of October 2024 but in August when the war in the north escalated, easyJet extended the suspension of flights until March 2025 and subsequently until June 2025 and now the end of July.

British Airways has also cancelled all flights to Israel until July 31 and Air Canada has canceled all flights to Israel until September 8. But Wizz Air, Lufthansa Group, Air France, KLM, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Azerbaijan Airlines and Aegean are among foreign airlines that have resumed flights to Tel Aviv.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 10, 2025.

