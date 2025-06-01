United Airlines to resume Israel flights this week

US carrier United Airlines has announced the resumption of flights between Newark, New Jersey (near New York) and Tel Aviv from Thursday, June 5. In its most recent announcement, United had said that all flights to Israel had been suspended until at least June 12, meaning the renewal of service has been brought forward.

United Airlines will compete on the Tel Aviv - New York, one of the highest demand routes in Israel, with El Al, Arkia and Delta Airlines.

Before the war, United Airlines operated 28 weekly flights to Israel including 14 from New York and the remainder from cities around the US. On October 7, 2023, United Airlines suspended flights to Israel, resuming them in March 2024 with seven weekly flights but suspending them the following month after Iran's attack on Israel. Flights have been sporadically resumed and suspended since then due to the unstable geopolitical security situation.

United Airlines joins a list of other foreign carriers renewing flights to Israel after Houthi rebels in Yemen hit the grounds of Ben Gurion airport with a missile on May 4. The airlines who have resumed flights include Delta Airlines, Air France, Wizz Air, Aegean, Air Europa and Azerbaijan Airlines.

However, other foreign airlines have announced more extended cancellations of flights to Israel including Lufthansa Group. British Airways, easyJet, and Ryanair have canceled all flights to Tel Aviv until the end of July and Air Canada has canceled all flights until September 8.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 1, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.