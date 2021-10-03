EgyptAir launches Tel Aviv - Cairo flights

Egyptian national airline Egyptair launched its Tel Aviv - Cairo route today. The airline will operate four weekly flights in each direction between Tel Aviv and Cairo with connection flights to dozens of destinations worldwide.

For decades EgyptAir has been operating flights between Tel Aviv and Cairo through its Air Sinai unit, which served as a way of downplaying relations between the countries. But after the Abraham Accords last year and the inauguration of flights to Israel by other Arab airlines such as Emirates and last week Bahrain's Gulf Air, EgyptAir decided to come into the open about its flights to Israel, although today's flight which touched down at Ben Gurion airport was greeted like an inaugural flight on a new route.

Round fares on the Tel Aviv - Cairo flights in October are NIS 860-900 including up to 23 kilograms in baggage. Fares rise to 1,200-1,300 per passenger in November and December. Egypt Air has exclusivity on the Tel Aviv - Cairo route at the moment.

EgyptAir is also considering inaugurating Tel Aviv - Sharm el-Sheikh flights - a route that Israir and Arkia would also like to operate.

