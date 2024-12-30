El Al suspends Tel Aviv - Moscow flights

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) announced today that it is halting Tel Aviv-Moscow flights until the end of March. The decision follows discussions with various relevant authorities to fully understand the situation, after last week's plane crash in which 38 people were killed, when an Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozhny in Chechnya rerouted to Kazakhstan and crashed during an emergency landing, after Russian air defenses identified it as a hostile plane.

Following the incident, El Al suspended flights to Moscow for a week and this suspension has now been extended for three months. El Al said it would reconsider the situation after that. Passengers who have booked tickets will be informed of the alternative options.

Yesterday El Al announced a special campaign for cheap fares for army reservists. 100,000 reservists tried to buy tickets and the 25,000 available tickets were sold within an hour. More tickets will become available today.

El Al also said it is extending its offer of fixed cheaper fares to four destinations in Europe throughout January and February - the program was introduced earlier this year after pressure from the Ministry of Economy and Industry. In the extended program Larnaca will be replaced by Frankfurt, with return Tel Aviv - Frankfurt fares costing $349. The other three destinations remain unchanged: Athens ($299 return); Vienna ($349 return); and Dubai ($349 return).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 30, 2024

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024