Elbit wins $150m armored forces protection deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) has been awarded new contracts worth $150 million, for its Iron Fist Active Protection System (APS) by BAE Systems Hägglunds for integration into CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) operated by European NATO member states.

These contracts follow a high-profile live-fire demonstration in Europe in September 2025 by Elbit, showcasing Iron Fist’s ability to defeat advanced kinetic energy (KE) threats. During the trial, the system successfully intercepted more than a dozen 120mm KE APFSDS tank rounds - a rare accomplishment in the APS field. The event, attended by senior military and defense industry representatives, validated Iron Fist’s effectiveness against some of the most challenging anti-armor threats faced on modern battlefields.

The Iron Fist APS is an advanced hard-kill active protection system designed to enhance the survivability and self-defense capabilities of armored platforms against a wide range of modern battlefield threats. As the Israel Defense Forces’ second-generation APS, Iron Fist combines high performance with a compact design, characterized by low volume, weight, and power requirements. The system delivers 360-degree protection against various anti-armor threats, including Anti-Tank Rockets (ATR), Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM), Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), loitering munitions, and Kinetic-Energy (APFSDS) tank ammunitions, in both open terrain and complex urban environments. Elbit Systems Land general manager Yehuda Vered said, "Elbit Systems’ Iron Fist continues to strengthen its presence among Western armies, reflecting growing confidence in the system’s capabilities across Europe and beyond. The results of our recent live-fire trials only reinforce this trust. We value the strong partnership we have developed with BAE Systems Hägglunds, which plays a key role in expanding our footprint across Europe, and we are proud that our innovative, highly advanced solution will enhance the protection of more forces around the world."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 6, 2026.

