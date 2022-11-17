Elbit Systems awarded $200m helicopter protection deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) has announced today that it has been awarded a contract to supply electronic warfare and airborne laser technologies to protect military helicopters of a country in Asia-Pacific. The contract, worth $200 million, will be implemented over four years.

Under the terms of the contract contract, Elbit Systems will supply self-protection suites with infra-red passive airborne warning systems (PAWS IR) and the mini-music direct infra-red counter measure (DIRCM) systems. These protection suites are designed to increase survivability and mission effectiveness of helicopters in arenas threatened by shoulder-fired heat seeking anti-aircraft missiles. The protection suites to be supplied will be installed aboard both attack and utility helicopters.

Music DIRCM systems have been already been supplied to many customers worldwide.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said, "There is an increasing demand across the globe for airborne protection solutions as aircraft, particularly helicopters, face a growing threat from anti-aircraft missiles. Our portfolio of sophisticated yet mature capabilities position us well to address this growing need."

