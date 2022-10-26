Elbit wins deal to modernize Latin American army

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a contract worth $65 million to supply a modernization solution for a Latin American army. The contract will be implemented over 30 months.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will supply the first fully networked mechanized brigade solution to a Latin American Army, as part of its planned army-wide modernization program. The digitally networked mechanized brigade solution will comprise of Shaldot's 4X4 and Paramount's 6X6 armored vehicles equipped with an E-LynX Software Defined Radio mobile network solution, a battle management suite of applications as well as MAGNI mini-Vertical Take-Off and Landing Unmanned Aerial Systems.

Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber Haim Delmar general manager said, "We witness a growing recognition by Armed Forces of the necessity of acquiring the capability to conduct interoperable operations. This contract award further validates the leading position we hold in the growing area of combat networked warfare."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 26, 2022.

