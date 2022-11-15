Elbit Systems wins $72m Hermes UAS order

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) has announced that it has been awarded a $72 million contract to supply Hermes 900 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and training capabilities to an international customer. The contract will be performed over two-years.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will supply Hermes 900 UAS equipped with the SkEy Wide Area Persistent Surveillance system, SPECTRO XR multi-spectral Electro-Optical payload, Satellite Communication, Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) payloads and additional capabilities.

The Hermes 900 UAS has been selected to-date by more than 15 customers attesting to its competitive edge combining technological sophistication, reliability, open architecture and a solid growth path.

Elbit Systems Aerospace general manager Yoram Shmuely said, "This contract is another vote of confidence in the Hermes family of UAS. We are witnessing growing demand around the globe for our unmanned solutions that are capable of effective integration with manned forces to address the rapidly evolving threats in all domains of operation."

