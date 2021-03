Elbit Systems unveils Iron Sting precision mortar

Israel's Ministry of Defense Directorate of Defense R&D (DDRD) together with the IDF’s Ground Forces and defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) have today unveiled a the Iron Sting precise, laser and GPS guided mortar munition. The 120 mm mortar has recently undergone final trials in a testing site in southern Israel. The completion of testing enables the start of serial production ahead of the system’s supply to the IDF.

Iron Sting is a networked precision fire system that employs laser and GPS to engage targets accurately and prevent collateral damage.

The series of tests was carried out using two networked cardom mortar systems that were developed by Elbit Systems: a "cardom" system, mounted on an M113 APC and a "cardom spear" system, mounted on a Hummer 4X4 SUV. The Iron Sting is designed to engage targets precisely, in both open terrains and urban environments, while reducing the possibility of collateral damage and preventing injury to non-combatants. Its operational use, Israel's Ministry of Defense says, will transform ground warfare and equip battalions with organic, accurate and effective firepower.

Israel's minister of defense Benny Gantz said, "The technology made available to the IDF by Israeli industries changes the battlefield and provides our forces with more accurate and effective means. The integration of "Iron Sting" in the IDF, corresponds to the vision presented in the military’s "Tnufa" multi-year plan. It also fulfills the IDF’s needs, adapting combat capabilities to contend with enemies hidden within civilian, urban environments, while meeting the legal and moral standards set by the State of Israel."

DDR&D, head of R&D Brig. Gen. Yaniv Rotem said, "Ten years of R&D have led us to this moment when we can provide the IDF’s ground forces with advanced capabilities made for the modern battlefield. This laser and GPS- guided mortar munition provides troops with a precise firing capability that has only been implemented in missiles and air munition thus far. This is a very complex program and a groundbreaking system on the international level."

IDF Ground Forces weapons department head Col. Arik Avivi said, "The Ground Forces command is leading the process of integrating the ‘Iron Sting’ into the IDF. This precise guided mortar munition is groundbreaking for IDF battalions, equipping them with accurate and organic firepower. This capability has so far been reserved to large and complex missiles. Thanks to this impressive technological development, it will now be implemented in mortar munitions on a wide scale."

Elbit Systems Land Division general manager Yehuda Vered said, "The introduction of this laser and GPS guided munition transforms the mortar system from a statistical fire power into a precision fire system, thus delivering a significant change in fire capabilities at the tactical level. We believe that we have been able to develop an efficient solution that enables to increase precision and reduce collateral damage."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 14, 2021

