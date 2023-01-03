Elbit Systems wins $107m IDF tank simulation deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a $107 million contract to provide, operate and maintain the new Main Battle Tank (MBT) simulation and training centers of the Israeli Defense Forces' (IDF) Armored Corps. The new training centers will train commanders and soldiers of the Armored Corps and will maintain readiness of both regular and reserve units. The centers will be delivered over a three-year period and the contract includes operation and maintenance services for an additional period of 15 years.

The simulation and training centers will operate on the IDF's cloud using the Elbit Systems' cloud-native platform-agnostic OneSim simulation software infrastructure. The IDF's new MBT training systems will include high fidelity platform trainer turrets and high fidelity platform trainer drivers with accurate physical models. The training systems integrate the tank's operational sub-systems and simulate main and secondary armament weapon capabilities, all connected to an innovative common synthetic simulation environment, aiming to provide commanders and tank crews with the capability to experience a range of real-life battlefield challenges. The systems will support individual and collective training up to company level.

The training centers will incorporate dedicated stations designed to train the crews together with operational intelligence, combat support and logistic units enabling the training of all the components of the combined arms company in a range of operational combat scenarios. Integrated advanced recording and debriefing capabilities will enable event reruns, logging and data analysis as well as trainees' performance tracking, from qualification training to training during reserve duty.

Elbit Systems' training and simulation technological solutions have been selected to-date by customers including Israel, the US, the UK, Greece, Netherlands, and Poland.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said, "We are proud to support the IDF's efforts to elevate its tank training to the next level. Armed Forces around the world are redesigning their training capabilities seeking to increase readiness while improving efficiency at the same time. This contract award underlines our leading position in this area."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 3, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.