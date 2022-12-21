Elbit Systems signs $410m Romanian drone deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a framework contract with a maximum value of $410 million to supply up to seven Watchkeeper X tactical unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) to the Romanian Ministry of National Defense. The framework contract is valid for five years and no specific purchase order under the contract has been awarded yet.

The Watchkeeper X UAS is the UK export variant of the British army made by UAV Tactical Systems Limited, Elbit Systems UK subsidiary, and is a derivative of the Hermes UAS family. The Watchkeeper X compatibility with NATO standards enables essential interoperability with NATO and other allied forces.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezalel Machlis said, "This contract demonstrates the sustained demand for Elbit Systems' UAS. We look forward to further strengthening Elbit Systems' relationship with the Romanian Government. As part of the contract execution, Elbit Systems plans to establish infrastructure and industrial cooperation with U-TacS, Aerostar and Elbit Systems' subsidiaries in Romania to produce the UAS in Romania. We also appreciate the continued support and collaboration with the Israeli and UK governments and our business partners on the Watchkeeper program."

