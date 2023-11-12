Finland signs NIS 1.3b David's Sling deal

Ministry of Defense director Major General (res.) Eyal Zamir has signed a contract for the sale of Israeli air defense system David’s Sling to Finland, in a deal worth NIS 1.3 billion (€317 million).

The signing ceremony at the Ministry of Defense was attended by Finnish ambassador to Israel Dr. Nina Nordstrom; the military attaché at the Embassy of Finland Oula Asteljoki; Major General (res.) Yoav Har-Even, CEO of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, which developed the David’s Sling system; Brigadier General (res.) Danny Gold, head of the Ministry of Defense Directorate of Defense Research and Development; Ministry of Defense Missile Defense Organization (Homa) head Moshe Fatal, and other senior officials.

The purchase by Finland is the first export deal for the David's Sling system.

David’s Sling was first used operationally on May 5 this year against rockets launched by Islamic Jihad. In the current Swords of Iron War, the system is part of Israel’s layered air defense, which consists of short-range system Iron Dome, David’s Sling, Arrow 2, and Arrow 3, the last of which is designed to intercept ballistic missiles above the atmosphere. In the coming months, the Iron Beam laser-based system is also expected to become operational.

David’s Sling is designed to intercept medium- to long-range rockets and missiles, including cruise missiles, employing a "hit to kill" mechanism. It is a joint development by the Homa administration in Israel’s Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense’s Missile Defense Agency, the chief contractor being Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

