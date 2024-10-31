Germany installs Trophy protection system on Leopard tanks

Representatives of the Israeli Defense Ministry's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) (Mafat) this week participated in the inauguration ceremony for Germany's first Leopard tank to be upgraded with the installation of the Trophy active protection system, developed and manufactured by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. Four years ago, Israel's Ministry of Defense DRDO signed an agreement with the German Ministry of Defense to sell Trophy for the Leopard 2 tank. This week's inauguration ceremony was attended by Vice Admiral Carsten Stawitzki, head of the equipment department in Germany's Ministry of Defense.

The Trophy system, which was developed as a collaboration between the Ministry of Defense's DRDO and the Tank and APC Administration, and Rafael, is the world's most advanced active protection system. Trophy provides protection for tanks and armored personnel carriers and copes with a range of anti-tank threats. The Trophy system has been in operational use with the Israeli army since 2011 and has been installed on every Merkava 4 tank and Namer APC coming off the production line.

Since the start of the war, the Trophy system has proven itself in many operations and has intercepted many anti-tank missiles, thus protecting the tanks and its platforms and the fighters within. Neutralizing innumerable anti-tank missiles has helped the progress of IDF forces in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. The system developed and produced by Rafael has been sold to many countries worldwide and installed on 17 different types of platforms.

