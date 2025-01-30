Rafael adapts Trophy tank protection system for aerial threats

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Trophy active protection system can now not only thwart anti-tank missiles but also low-flying aerial threats including helicopters and drones, the "Bulgarian Military" website reports.

Trophy protects tanks and armored personnel carriers (APCs) and is one of Rafael's most in-demand products, especially after its performance in the war over the past 16 months, in which it has been of major assistance in the IDF's maneuvers, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

The Trophy active protection systems has been operational since 2010 and was used by its first tank division in Operation Protective Edge in 2014. In 2018 it was procured by the US Armored Corps and in 2021 was chosen for the German Leopard tank and the UK Challenger tank.

Today, the Trophy system is installed on 16 platforms around the world, but it has not been operated on a scale comparable with the war in Gaza, with hundreds of systems maneuvering in the field. The systems copes with contemporary anti-tank missile challenges, which experts define as unprecedented. However, the modern battlefield is constantly changing, with UAVs increasingly taking on a more significant role.

"We asked ourselves how to adapt the current system to deal with these threats," a senior Rafael official told "Bulgarian Military." "Over the past year, a series of trials have shown that this can be done with a few software updates and minimal hardware replacements."

