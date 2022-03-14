Former Freshmarket owners bid for Shufersal

Yossi and Shlomi Amir have submitted a bid to buy a controlling 24.9% stake in Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) for NIS 2.46 billion. The brothers, who sold supermarket chain Freshmarket to Paz, are offering NIS 28 per share for 88 million shares, a slight premium on Shufersal's closing price today of NIS 27.20.

Shufersal currently has no controlling core. The biggest shareholders are all institutional investors led by Altshuler Shaham with a 9.9% stake, followed by Migdal, Harel, Menorah-Mivtachim, Clal and Phoenix.

Yossi and Shlomi Amir completed the deal to sell Freshmarket to Paz in January at a company valuation of just over NIS 2 billion and the shares of Freshmarket were delisted from the TASE.

Shufersal is Israel's largest supermarket chain with 378 stores around the country including 83 Be drugstores.

