Former MK Zvi Hauser joins top law firm

Former Knesset Member, Adv. Zvi Hauser has joined law firm Pearl Cohen as a senior consultant on the Japan Desk. The firm’s Japanese team, headed by Adv. Guy Lachmann, represents Japanese corporations in their Israel activities, Japanese investors, and venture capital investors seeking opportunities in Israel’s technology and biotech industries.

Hauser resigned from the Knesset in September 2022 together with his colleague in the New Hope party, the former Minister of Communications Yoaz Hendel. The two were members of New Hope and then the National Unit Party and then moved to Ayelet Shaked’s party but before the list was closed the list broke up due to disagreements with Shaked.

During his terms in the Knesset, Hauser headed the Israel-Japan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Association, sat on the Economics Committee, the Constitute, Law and Justice Committee and the Committee for Appointing Judges. Between 2009 and 2013 he served as the Cabinet Secretary and at the same time as the secretary of the Security Cabinet and as a deputy director general in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Hauser received the Japanese Foreign Minister’s decoration

Over the years, Hauser represented Japanese businesses in Israel and was one of the initiators and founders of the Japan-Israel Innovative Platform (JIIP) - a platform that strengthens business cooperation between Israel and Japan. This year Hauser received the Japanese Foreign Minister’s decoration for his work in strengthening the ties between the two countries and he currently serves as a guest professor at Shizenkan University in Tokyo.

Adv. Tetsu Miyazawa is also joining the Japan desk as part of the cooperation with the Japanese law firm Nishimura & Asahi, which has 800 lawyers around the world.

In addition, Adv. Doron Mutai is also joining Pearl Cohen as a partner in the Taxation Department. Mutai has expertise in income tax and international taxation. Over the past five years, he served as a partner at the Shibolet law firm and before that he worked at the EY accountancy firm as a consultant to Israeli companies working abroad and foreign corporations, investment banks and foreign companies working in Israel.

Pearl Cohen Zedek Latzer Baratz has 200 lawyers and patent attorneys working at its offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Boston, Los Angeles and London.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 30, 2023.

