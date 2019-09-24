Haifa's Nahal Kishon park approved

Haifa District Planning and Building Commission chairman Itamar Ben-David today signed a order validating a plan to construct a metropolitan park near Nahal Kishon. Kishon, Israel's second largest coastal river, was once regarded as Israel's most polluted river.

The plan, jointly initiated by the Haifa municipality and the Nahal Kishon Authority, proposes construction of a park covering 608 dunam (152 acres) along the downslope of Nahal Kishon from Histadrut Boulevard in eastern Haifa (the Checkpost area) to the opening for the fishing marina in western Haifa. The plan includes development of a number of centers for recreation and leisure, such as a visitors' center, a sailing club, sports facilities, public gardens, restaurants, and walking and bicycle paths. The plan also sets aside natural areas where construction will not be allowed, and the rare and unique nature values for the Nahal Kishon estuary will be preserved.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 24, 2019

