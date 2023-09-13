High Court approves Deri's food stamps

Israel's High Court of Justice ruled today that NIS 400 million in food vouchers for 2023 promoted by Shas leader Aryeh Deri can be distributed to the public. However Justices Uzi Vogelman, Dafna Barak-Erez and Yael Willner ruled that regarding the NIS 600 million in food vouchers due to be distributed in 2024, further examination of the matter was required.

Government representatives said they would conduct a renewed examination on who would be eligible for the food vouchers. The examination will be conducted in consultation with the deputy legal advisor to the government, and the government will report back to the court.

In their ruling the High Court Justices said, "Taking into account the fact that the holiday season is approaching, we qualify the temporary injunction so that it will not apply NIS 400 million intended for distribution in 2023. Accordingly, we order the issuance of an interim injunction that will prevent the distribution of funds worth NIS 600 million in 2024. The interim injunction will remain in effect until a further decision is made."

This morning the High Court heard petitions submitted by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel and Hiddush - for Freedom of Religion and Equality after last week the Knesset Finance Committee approved the transfer of NIS 400 million for immediate distribution through food stamps.

The petitioners claimed that distribution of the food stamps was approved even though all the professional parties pointed out that the program did not promote food security and was discriminatory. It was also claimed that the transfer of funds was done at the same time as the withdrawal of 6,000 families from the comprehensive program of the National Food Security Initiative, which promotes food security, due to budget shortages.

