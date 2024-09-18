Nine dead, hundreds injured in second round of explosions in Lebanon

Nine people have been killed and over 300 injured, Lebanon's Health Ministry reports, after walkie-talkies belonging to Hezbollah activists exploded this evening.

The latest explosions, come in the wake of yesterday's explosions, when eight people were killed and thousands were injured after 3,000 pagers held by Hezbollah members exploded throughout Lebanon and Syria. Investigations found that the pagers were manufactured in Hungary on license from a Taiwanese company.

Hezbollah has blamed Israel for the explosions although there has been no official comment from Israel on the matter. Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said, "We are in a new stage of the war."

