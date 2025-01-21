IDF chief Halevi resigns over October 7 failures

IDF chief of staff Lt. Gen. Herzl Halevi today informed Minister of Defense Israel Katz that he is stepping down as of March 6. He told Katz, "Out of recognition of my responsibility for the IDF's failure on October 7, and at a time when the IDF has recorded significant achievements and is in the process of implementing an agreement to release hostages, I will request to end my duties on March 6, 2025. In the remaining time, I will complete the investigations (into the failures) and maintain the IDF's forces to meet security challenges. I will transfer command of the IDF in a qualitative and thorough manner to my successor."

Following Halevi's announcement, IDF head of Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, also announced his decision to resign from the IDF. Finkelman wrote, "On October 7th, I failed in defending the Western Negev and its beloved residents. This failure is burned into me for the rest of my life."

