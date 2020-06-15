IKEA Beit Shemesh agrees to seal part of building violations

Counsel for the Attorney General has agreed that only some of the building exceptions at IKEA's newly opened branch in Moshav Eshtaol near Beit Shemeshj will have to be closed off. The development company which owns the land and the building on which the IKEA branch operates has said in previous discussions on the matter with the Jerusalem District Appeals Committee that it is prepared to seal them up. Consequently Jerusalem District Court Judge Alexander Ron has said that he will send the decision on the matter to be both parties.

The sections of the IKEA outlet in question, which were part of the building violations, serve as offices, the employees canteen, a carpenters workshop and architects rooms. The development company Eshtaol Park owned by Tzachi Nahmias already agreed to seal of these sections several months ago during discussions in the Jerusalem District Appeals Committee but Jerusalem district planner Shira Talmi Babay refused. She has now agreed to the settlement.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 15, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020