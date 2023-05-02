Israel Aerospace wins €100m Estonian munitions deal

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has won a contract to provide Estonia with advanced long-range loitering munitions. This is one of the most expensive weapons deals ever signed by the Baltic republic. Estonia's Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur said that the deal is worth €100 million.

Pevkur said, "Long-range loitering munitions are an important addition to the development of Estonia's defense capability. The importance of indirect fire cannot be overestimated, as Russia has caused much of the destruction in Ukraine through indirect fire. The introduction of this new capability allows us to attack the enemy from a longer distance. As a result, indirect fire becomes more layered and flexible, increasing the range of fire, which means that the defense forces can hit the enemy where it hurts."

Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Eastern European countries including Estonia have been upgrading their military capabilities out opf fear of Moscow.

IAI president and CEO Boaz Levi, said: "Estonia is a strategic partner for IAI. This award reflects the growing trust and relations between Estonia and our company. IAI offers a family of loitering munition missiles - providing a wide range of solutions from the tactical to the strategic level."

