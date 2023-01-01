Israel Aerospace launches EROS observation satellite

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) launched its EROS-C3 satellite on Friday using a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch-vehicle, from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The EROS-C3 is an advanced observation satellite incorporating pioneering technologies which enable very high-resolution images and for the first time use of a multi-spectral camera. After launch, the satellite entered its planned orbit around the earth and began transmitting data to the ground station. IAI engineers have begun a series of preplanned calibrations and tests to validate the satellite’s performance, and complete the preplan test prior to full operation soon. IAI chairman Amir Peretz said, "The launch of the EROS-C3 satellite is further proof of the company’s technological leadership as a true path breaker in space as in other arenas. Israel’s space program rests on an impressive array of technologies developed by IAI in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Defense, academia, and the Ministry of Science and Technology. The outputs from the satellite launched today, and the important findings that it will transmit to the ground station, will assist IAI in continuing to improve its advanced capabilities in these areas."

IAI president and CEO Boaz Levy added, "Today’s launch of the EROS-C3 satellite is a further expression of the advanced technological capabilities of IAI, the space house of the State of Israel. After much work on the satellite, during which time the best brains of the men and women of IAI worked on its development and production, the satellite has begun transmitting data to the ground station. IAI cooperates with government bodies, academic institutions, NGOs, and investors from both Israel and abroad, to advance technological achievements, scientific research, and the development of future space technologies."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 1, 2023.

