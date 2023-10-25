Israel agrees to US request to delay Gaza invasion - report

Israel has agreed to delay its Gaza invasion so that the US can get its air defense in place, US and Israeli officials have told "The Wall Street Journal."

"The Wall Street Journal said, "The Pentagon is scrambling to deploy nearly a dozen air-defense systems to the region, including for US troops serving in Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to protect them from missiles and rockets. U.S. officials have so far persuaded the Israelis to hold off until those pieces can be placed, as early as later this week."

The "Wall Street Journal" added, "Israel is also taking into account in its planning the effort to supply humanitarian aid to civilians inside Gaza, as well as diplomatic efforts to free more of the hostages held by Hamas, officials said. "But the threats to the US troops are of a paramount concern, US officials said. US military and other officials believe that American forces will be targeted by various militant groups once the incursion begins."

