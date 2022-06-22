Israeli AI-based IVF software co AiVF raises $25m

Israeli AI-based IVF software platform AiVF announced today it has completed a $25 million Series A financing round led by Insight Partners, with participation from Adam Neumann’s Family Office and behavioral economist Prof. Dan Ariely and others including some of the world's leading fertility physicians. The company was founded by embryologist CEO Dr. Daniella Gilboa and fertility expert Prof. Daniel Seidman.

AiVF will use the funding to promote adoption of the company’s EMA AI platform, EMA in the US and Europe, expand its work force, and develop additional digital fertility care solutions.

Insight Partners managing director Jeff Horing said, "The dream of having a child has become more achievable for many because of AIVF’s entrepreneurial and technological prowess."

The EMA platform provides an optimized end-to-end IVF option for individuals seeking assisted reproductive technologies to conceive. The advanced machine learning and computer vision algorithms developed by AiVF have the potential to shorten the time to pregnancy and increase IVF predictability and success rates.

Clinical research in IVF clinics in Europe and the US found that the EMA platform performs 50 times faster and is 48% more accurate than an embryologist in the clinic. After three years of extensive research and development, the platform is now operational across Europe and Asia. AiVF anticipates rapid deployment of its platform, as fertility clinics look to incorporate second generation IVF technologies to allow for improved IVF care.

Dr. Gilboa said, "Our vision is to help individuals realize their dream to become families. We are delivering innovative products to the market while enhancing the science of reproductive medicine to drive the next generation of fertility care."

Prof. Seidman added, "We can now leverage data to augment expertly trained clinicians, drive efficiencies and provide a new level of fertility care for all."

