AI IVF co Fairtility raises $15m to improve pregnancy rates

Israeli AI in vitro fertilization (IVF) for improved outcomes company Fairtility today announced the completion of a $15 million Series A financing round led by Gurnet Point Capital, with participation from Nacre Capital and other investors. This brings the total amount raised by the company so far to $18.5 million.

Fairtility uses AI and big-data to improve IVF outcomes with technology that allows accurate and early, data-driven embryo quality assessment leading to increased pregnancy rates, and shorter and fewer IVF cycles. The Tel Aviv-based company transforms AI-decision-making in IVF into a transparent process for both clinicians and patients with CHLOE EQ (Cultivating Human Life through Optimal Embryos), Fairtility's embryo quality assessment assistant. The company is also developing CHLOE beyond embryo assessment to span the full breadth of IVF treatment.

Fairtility was founded by CEO Eran Eshed, CTO Itay Erlich and CMO Dr. Assaf Ben-Meir.

Eshed said, "Despite advancements in fertility treatments, IVF still only averages a 30% success rate per treatment cycle. We are excited to partner with such prominent investors that are helping us realize our vision of enhancing IVF outcomes and efficiency through digitization. We believe that the transparency and user-centricity of our platform will significantly improve workflow efficiency, and data-driven decision-making for better IVF outcomes. This will make IVF more accessible to a larger population of people contending with infertility."

The funds raised will be used for advanced clinical research in fertility clinics and academic institutions globally, as well as in regulatory approval processes.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 23, 2022.

