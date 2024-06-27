Israeli AI pricing co Fetcherr raises $90m

Israeli generative AI pricing, inventory and publishing engine Fetcherr has announced the completion of a $90 million Series B financing round led by Battery Ventures with participation from all existing investors. The company is seeking to disrupt the travel industry and introduce cutting-edge solutions in airfare pricing.

Fetcherr cofounder and CEO Roy Cohen said, "Battery has a deep and strong track record of bringing transformative technologies to the airline industry and we look forward to propelling Fetcherr into an exciting new chapter together."

Fetcherr has developed a Large Market Model (LMM) and generative products platform including the Generative Pricing Engine (GPE) and Generative Inventory Engine (GIE). Fetcherr's technology understands market dynamics, precisely forecasts demand and market trends, and generates the best market moves based on the predicted actions of all market variables. The technology enables high-frequency pricing, inventory management and direct publishing capabilities in one complete system that fully automates processes - from pricing to publishing - to optimize operations, streamline workflows by directly publishing fares to the airline's website in real-time, and support revenue generation.

Fetcherr has recently announced partnerships with Viva Aerobus and WestJet, which joined existing partners like Virgin Atlantic, Royal Air Maroc and Azul Airlines. On the heels of Fetcherr's airline success, the company will broaden the reach of its LMM, GPE and GIE capabilities into other legacy markets in 2025.

