Israeli cloud management co ScaleOps raises $58m

Israeli real-time automated cloud resource management company ScaleOps today announced the completion of a $58 million Series B financing round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from previous investors NFX and Glilot Capital Partners, and new investor Picture Capital. This brings to $80 million, the total amount raised by the company.

At the same time, ScaleOps has announced the launch of two new capabilities: AI-powered real-time predictive scaling and intelligent pod placement, which together can deliver up to 50% in additional cloud cost savings and improve application performance.

ScaleOps optimizes resources with its fully automated, real-time cloud resource management platform powered by AI. By providing customers with a context-aware platform that leverages the holistic view of the cluster and considers every application's needs, ScaleOps removes organizational friction between application owners and DevOps teams by fully automating resource allocation to meet real-time demand.

ScaleOps was founded in 2022 by CEO Yodar Shafrir and CTO Guy Baron.

Shafrir said, "We realized that no one in the market was solving the problem; they were just providing visibility and bringing awareness to it. The process of resource allocation was still completely broken. The only way to solve the problem was to provide a solution that would seamlessly automate cloud resource management in real-time."

The ScaleOps platform is self-hosted and runs on any cloud provider, on-premise, or air-gapped environment. Installation takes just two minutes. It audits cloud infrastructure, in read-only mode to instantly reveal potential cost savings before activating automation with a single click of a button.

Shafrir added, "Using our real-time automation, we are empowering companies to free their R&D teams to focus on innovation while reducing their cloud costs dramatically and improving their application's performance and reliability, a win-win situation. We’re rapidly evolving to additional fields, and this funding will enable us to accelerate our mission, scaling our platform and team to meet the growing needs of organizations managing cloud-native resources worldwide." In less than a year since the product was first launched, ScaleOps has experienced rapid growth worldwide. Today, ScaleOps automatically manages the production environments of Fortune 100 companies and industry leaders like Wiz, Outreach, SentinelOne, Maxar, Playtika, Orca Security, Cato Networks, and dozens more.

