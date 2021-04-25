Israeli co Vessl Therapeutics raises $16m

Israeli cell-based therapy developer Vessl Therapeutics has completed a $16 million financing round led by China's RunYoung Capital. Vessl was founded in 2000 by CEO Prof. Moshe Flugelman and was formerly called MGVS.

Vessl’s core technology enables the company to develop treatments for a wide range of blood-vessel-related disorders. Vessl combines a patient’s own endothelial cells with specific genes and other synergistic cell types to create groundbreaking therapies for patients with peripheral arterial disease, coronary artery disease, end-stage renal disease, liver cirrhosis and diabetic retinopathy - patients for whom conventional treatments have failed or are unsuitable.

According to IVC, Vessl has raised $20 million from Tamir Fishman, Aviv Fund, and the Ofer Brothers XT Fund, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) and private investors including Eitan Wertheimer.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 25, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021