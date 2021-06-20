Israeli contact-less patient monitoring co Clair Labs raises $9m

Israeli contact-free patient monitoring technology developer Clair Labs has announced the completion of a $9 million seed financing round, led by 10D, with participation of SleepScore Ventures, Maniv Mobility and Vasuki.

The funds raised will accelerate hiring for the Tel Aviv R&D center, and will be used to open a US office, which will be focused mainly on providing customer support in North America and leading marketing and sales.

Clair Labs was founded in 2018 by CEO Adi Berenson and CTO Dr. Ran Margolin (CTO), who were formerly colleagues in Apple’s product incubation group. Berenson was formerly VP business development and marketing of 3D sensing technology developer PrimeSense, which was acquired by Apple.

Clair Labs is developing remote patient monitoring systems based on proprietary technology for medical-grade acquisition of physiological markers without contact with the patient.

Berenson said, "The idea for Clair Labs started with a vision of proactive, preventative medicine, which requires health monitoring that integrates into our lives when we are healthy, before diseases develop. As the Covid-19 pandemic erupted, we realized how critical effective and seamless monitoring truly is for care facilities, as well, as they are coping with overwhelming patient capacity and increasing disease rates. Continuous and ongoing patient monitoring will ensure early detection of deterioration or alarming infections. It will help reduce adverse events such as patients falling, pressure ulcers and more. In the future, contact-free monitoring will enable remote supervision of patients in home hospitalization."

Clair Labs’s technology enables continuous, round-the-clock monitoring for physiological markers, such as: heart rate, respiration, air flow, body temperature, SpO2 and more. The system also monitors behavioral markers, including sleep patterns, distress, tracking changes in the patient's position, detecting their intent to rise, among others. The data is fed to smart learning algorithms which in turn produce accurate evaluations and alerts. It does all this without disturbing the patient and without burdening caregivers with extra workload.

The company's prototypes are undergoing clinical trials at Tel Aviv (Ichilov) Sourasky Medical Center and at the Israel Assuta Sleep Medicine Institute. Later this year, the company is set to start pilots with leading sleep centers and hospitals in the US.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 20, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021