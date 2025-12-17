Israeli cyber co Cyera triples valuation within a year - report

Israeli cybersecurity company Cyera, founded by Yotam Segev (CEO) and Tamar Bar-Ilan (CTO), has tripled its valuation within a year, and is currently raising $400 million at a valuation of $9 billion in a round led by Blackstone, "The Wall Street Journal" reports. In June this year, the company held an investment round at a valuation of $6 billion.

In November 2024, Cyera held a large investment round led by Accel and Sapphire Ventures at a valuation of $3 billion. Alongside other Israeli cybersecurity companies such as Wiz and Armis, Cyera is a unicorn in high demand among major US venture capital firms. According to PitchBook, after Sequoia participated in Cyera’s seed round, it was joined by giant firms such as Redpoint, Greenoaks, and Coatue.

Cyera is considered an outstanding company in the category of cybersecurity companies that specialize in protection of databases. It has become popular among large enterprises because of the adaptations it has made to the AI era and language model data. It enables organizations to stay aware of and control all their data spread over local and public servers.

No comment was forthcoming from Cyera on the report.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 17, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.