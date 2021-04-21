Israeli cybersecurity co Perception Point raises $28m

Israeli email and collaboration security company Perception Point today announced that it has completed a $28 million Series B financing round led by Red Dot Capital Partners, with new investor NGP Capital and existing investors Pitango Venture Capital and State of Mind Ventures (SOMV). Yoram Oron and Atad Peled from Red Dot Capital Partners, and Bo Ilsoe from NGP Capital will be joining the company’s board of directors. This brings the total funding raised by Perception Point to $48 million.

The company, which offers fast interception of content-based attacks as a service, will use the funds from this round to fuel rapid growth, expand to new markets, speed up product innovation and new hires to support customer demand.

Perception Point CEO Yoram Salinger said, "Our prevention-as-a-service approach solves the customers’ most advanced messaging and collaboration security challenges, showing value immediately. We combine a 7-layer platform that easily and quickly integrates with any application along with a comprehensive Incident Response service to ensure flawless prevention, monitoring, and remediation of any attack."

In 2020, Perception Point tripled recurring revenue and expanded its customer portfolio to include users from industries such as telecom, tech, retail, food and beverage, healthcare, financial services, and more. The company also doubled its number of Fortune 500 customers and developed a strong network of partners.

Perception Point has formulated a comprehensive three-pillar approach for protecting businesses from content-based attacks, which provides the most effective detection, supports admins and end-users with full Incident Response services, and covers all communication channels.

