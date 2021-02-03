Israeli data solutions co Datomize raises $6m

Israeli synthetic data solutions company Datomize has announced the completion of its $6 million seed financing round led by TPY Capital and with participation from previous investor F2 Venture Capital.

Datomize said that the funds will be used for the commercialization of its synthetic data solution that accelerates time to market for artificial intelligence and machine learning models and new products that drive business growth.

Datomize was founded by CEO Avi Weiss, CTO Sigal Shaked and VP business development and marketing Roy Yogev.

Weiss said, "Datomize’s synthetic data revolutionizes the AI/ML and IT lifecycle by removing the major bottleneck that prevents the successful deployment of AI/ML models and continuous delivery of evolving applications. Datomize makes the generation and management of synthetic data simpler, more effective, and efficient, so that highly trained and hard to find data scientists can focus on analysis and strategy."

Datomize synthesizes new data that preserves the behavioral features of the original data, without violating personal privacy regulations. Designed based on real customer data and insights from global banks, Datomize is uniquely able to process highly complex data structures with multiple dependencies and is fully scalable to process thousands of tables with millions of records. Datomize improves the efficiency and speed of developing and training AI/ML models and applications for hundreds of use cases, as companies become more data-driven in the new online economy.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 3, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021