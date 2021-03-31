Israeli DataOps platform Rivery raises $16m

Israeli DataOps platform developer Rivery has announced the completion of a $16 million financing round led by Entrée Capital and existing investor State Of Mind Ventures (SOMV).

Rivery is a SaaS DataOps platform that gives companies control over their organizational data through the ingestion, transformation, and orchestration of data processes. Since launching in 2019, Rivery has grown rapidly, adding hundreds of customers and seeing 500% growth with customers including Bayer, American Cancer Society, WalkMe, Entravision and Preqin.

The latest financing round will be used to accelerate business and R&D growth and Rivery plans to triple in size globally, and has 60 open positions to be filled in 2021.

Rivery was founded by CEO Itamar Ben Hemo, CTO Aviv Noy and lead architect Alon Reznik.

Ben Hemo said, "This new round of funding is an exciting milestone for Rivery, and validation that the massive cloud data industry is looking for a centralized DataOps platform. The Rivery DataOps platform is empowering companies to centralize, control, automate, and orchestrate all of their data flows - in the cloud."

Rivery’s approach to DataOps and data management incorporates automation and actionable logic into the traditional data ETL/ELT (extract, transform, and load) processes. Rivery’s quick deployment and centralized data management, coupled with its features such as the ability to instantly create and replicate data models via ready-built kits. Rivery also empowers companies to create custom data connections that run alongside standard out-of-the box data pipelines saving significant time and cost for both deployment and ongoing use.

Rivery is Premier Technology Partners with Snowflake and has partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon’s AWS, Google Cloud, Looker Analytics, and Tableau. Dozens of services and consulting partners also deploy Rivery to help their clients migrate their data to the cloud and manage their complete data operations from a single platform.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 31, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021