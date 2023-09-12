Israeli defense startups exhibit at DSEI London

Similar to Israel's three biggest defense companies, Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Rafael, the Ministry of Defense has also set up a pavilion at the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition in London this week. This is the world's second largest defense exhibition, dealing with advanced technological developments for the battlefield in the air, at sea and on land, as well as homeland security and cybersecurity.

As part of the exhibition, within the framework of a collaboration between SIBAT - the International Defense Cooperation Directorate of the Israel Ministry of Defense and MAFAT - Ministry of Defense - Directorate of Defense Research & Development (IMOD DDR&D), seven startups from MAFAT's Defense Innovation Center and accelerator at the Ministry of Defense, INNOFENSE, have been brought to London, with unique technologies that will be presented at the exhibition for the first time with the aim of deepening cooperation with countries around the world.

To mark the event, Israel's Ministry of Defense has published the MAFAT startup report, which reveals the scope of investment and cooperation with Israel's startup community in the first half of 2023.

The report shows that in the first half of 2023, a record 206 active startups worked with MAFAT, up 32 from 174 in the corresponding period of 2022, as Israeli defense companies enjoyed record sales over the past year. In the first half of 2022, these startups recorded $33 million in sales orders including $15 million from Israel's Ministry of Defense.

In 119 startups for which there is capital raising data, the average amount raised was $8.8 million dollars, and the total raised was $634 million.

MAFAT also reveals that 19 Israeli startups are leading R&D ventures with the US Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD), which develops counter-terrorism technologies. Of these 19 companies, two were added during the first half of 2023. At the same time, six startups are leading government-to-government projects, and in the past half-year, orders totaling $3 million from international government agencies have also been awarded to these companies. Total income generated by these projects was $44 million.

Mafat head Brig. Gen. (res) Dr. Daniel Gold said, "The qualitative advantage of the State of Israel and its technological superiority are based on an excellent and outstanding combination of assets and human capital in the defense industries, academia, research institutes and Israeli startups, with which the Ministry of Defense cooperates.

He added, "We are constantly working to improve our work procedures with the private sector in general and startups in particular. In the past year, record figures were recorded in the scope of the dual startups (civilian and security) with which the Ministry of Defense works, which contribute directly to Israel's security in a variety of research projects and developing weapons."

SIBAT head Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas said, "The Israeli defense industry embodies investment in technological advancement, creativity and a groundbreaking initiative that combines rich operational experience and state-of-the-art security systems, which assist the IDF in protecting the country's security. We are proud to establish a national Israeli pavilion with the broad participation of Israel's defense industries. About 35 Israeli companies and seven startups will present operationally proven systems in the air, at sea and on land. During the days of the exhibition, we will meet professionals from all over the world and present the capabilities of the industry to both military forces from around the world and to parallel defense ministries from around the world."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 12, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.