Israeli proptech co DoorLoop raises $100m

Israeli property management software company DoorLoop today announced the completion of a $100 million Series B financing round, led by growth equity firm JMI Equity. The investment will allow DoorLoop to continue product development, expand its team in the US and Israel and enhance its customer oriented platform. The company’s vision is to deliver best-in-class software solutions that empower property managers and owners to increase revenue, streamline operations, and scale their businesses.

Founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneurs CEO Ori Tamuz and Itay Gardi, DoorLoop strives to meet market demand for an easy-to-use, secure, and reliable all-in-one property management platform.

Tamuz said, "This successful Series B investment launches DoorLoop into its next phase of growth, accelerating our evolution from disruptive innovator to industry leader. This funding will enable us to invest in expanding our team and technology even further, ensuring that we continue to provide the best property management software on the market. We are confident that, with JMI’s resources, DoorLoop will continue to set the standard within the industry and achieve remarkable growth while staying true to what matters most: setting our customers up for success."

JMI Equity partner David Greenberg added, "Our team immediately recognized DoorLoop’s unique growth potential, intuitive software products and above and beyond customer service. DoorLoop is a clear leader in the industry, and we are excited to partner with their talented team as they pioneer new property management technology that supports their growing customer base."

DoorLoop plans to expand its Tel Aviv workforce from 50 to 200 employees over the next 18 months. This hiring push will cover a range of roles, including developers, product managers, QA engineers, data and business analysts, marketing and finance specialists, and more..

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 29, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.