Israeli universities retain top 100 status in Shanghai Ranking

Despite calls for academic boycotts Israel’s universities have maintained their high positions in the Shanghai Ranking of the world’s best universities, with three universities in the top 100.

The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot has become the highest ranked Israeli university, leapfrogging the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The Weizmann institute has risen 14 places from 83rd place to 69th place, while the Hebrew University has slipped from 77th place to 81st place. The Technion, Institute of Technology in Haifa fell slightly to 85th place from 83rd place last year.

Outside the top 100, Tel Aviv University is in the 201-300 category, Bar-Ilan University in the 301-400 category, Ben Gurion University of the Negev is in the 401-500 category and the University of Haifa is in the 501-600 category. The Shanghai Rankings encompasses what it ranks as the world’s top 2,500 universities.

All top ten universities are in the US or the UK and the top five are ranked in the same order as last year: Harvard, Stanford, MIT, Cambridge and UCLA.

