Apple SVP leads senior delegation of execs to Israel

Apple senior vice president hardware technologies Johny Srouji, who reports directly to CEO Tim Cook, made a low profile working visit to Israel last week. Srouji, who is the most senior Israeli at the tech giant, led a senior delegation of Apple executives met with employees at Apple's R&D centers in Herzliya, Haifa and Jerusalem.

During the visit Srouji discussed Apple's activities in Israel and told "Globes," "Apple's team in Israel is essential to developing products used by experts, entrepreneurs, creators and students around the world. Our engineers come from diverse backgrounds and bring with them new ideas and a spirit of collaboration to create innovative and unique technologies. I am always filled with renewed energy and optimism about our shared achievements when I visit our R&D centers here."

In the wake of Srouji's visit to Israel, "Globes" has learned that real estate sources estimate that Apple's new headquarters in Herzliya is expected to be completed and occupied in early 2027. This follows delays from the original plan, which anticipated completion of construction towards the end of 2025.

In November 2021, Apple signed an agreement with Bayside Land Corporation (Gav Yam) (TASE: BYSD) to lease 44,000 square meters and 650 parking spaces at the O2 Campus, at the junction of Maskit, Galgalei Pleda and Madinat HaYehudi Streets in Herzliya. The lease was expected to generate NIS 50 million annual income for Bayside at the time of signing.

As previously reported, according to the agreement, the lease is for seven years with an option to extend for 12 more years. The plan includes the construction of an additional 37,000 square meters in a tower on top of the existing wing, designed by architect Avner Yashar.

