Israel's population surpasses 10m, as 83,000 leave

Israel's population has grown by 1.1% over the past year to just over 10.027 million, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. However, 82,700 Israelis left the country during the year as the rate of population growth fell from 1.6% in 2023 to 1.1%. This is the first time that population growth has fallen since 2020 during the Covid pandemic.

7.707 million (76.9%) of Israel's citizens are Jewish and 2.1 million (21%) Arabs. During the year 23,800 Israelis, who had been living abroad, returned home and 32,800 Jews immigrated to Israel. Immigration fell by 33% from 2023, probably due to the war and the hit to the economy. Natural population growth was 130,000 and with net emigration the population grew by 112,000.

During the year 181,000 babies were born, and while the number of deaths has risen sharply since October 7, 2023, it has still not reached the level of deaths during the Covid pandemic.

